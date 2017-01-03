Ksa Capital Management, Llc Sells 26,635 Shares of AEP Industries Inc. (AEPI) Stock

AEP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPI) major shareholder Ksa Capital Management, Llc sold 26,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $3,143,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AEP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPI) opened at 116.10 on Tuesday. AEP Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AEP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About AEP Industries

AEP Industries Inc is a manufacturer of plastic packaging films in North America. The Company is engaged in the production, manufacture and distribution of polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride flexible plastic packaging products for the food/beverage, industrial and agricultural markets. The Company’s plastic packaging films are used in the packaging, transportation, beverage, food, automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, and construction, agriculture and textile industries.

