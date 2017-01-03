Kroger Company (The) (KR) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 8,551.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,914 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 2.29% on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,555,658 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74. Kroger Company has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger Company will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger Company (The) from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.26.

In other news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of Kroger Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $464,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of Kroger Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

