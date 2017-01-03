Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 149.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) traded down 0.54% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 750,101 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $445.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc offers various technologies, products and solutions focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Company’s segments include Kratos Government Solutions (KGS), Unmanned Systems (US) and Public Safety & Security (PSS). The KGS segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services (DRSS), Microwave Electronics Division (ME), Technical and Training Solutions (TTS), and Modular Systems (MS), which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, primarily for the United States National Security priorities.

