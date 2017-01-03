Kirby Corporation (KEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kirby Corporation conducts operations in two business segments: marine transportation and diesel repair. The Company’s marine transportation segment is engaged in the inland transportation of industrial chemicals, petrochemical feedstocks, agricultural chemicals and refined petroleum products by tank barge; and in the offshore transportation of refined petroleum products by tanker and tank barge, and dry-bulk, container and palletized cargoes by barge and break-bulk ship. The Company’s diesel repair segment is engaged in the sale, overhaul and repair of diesel engines and related parts sales. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEX. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Kirby Corporation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets raised Kirby Corporation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby Corporation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) opened at 66.50 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business earned $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.21 million. Kirby Corporation had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/kirby-corporation-kex-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1138672.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Kirby Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all the three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby Corporation (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.