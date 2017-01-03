Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 4.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 38.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 13.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 980,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,626,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded up 0.39% on Tuesday, reaching $114.56. 1,646,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 648.51%. The firm earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,418.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

