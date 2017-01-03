Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) PT Set at $118.00 by RBC Capital Markets

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has been given a $118.00 price objective by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.07% on Monday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 841,599 shares. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 648.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

WARNING: “Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) PT Set at $118.00 by RBC Capital Markets” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/kimberly-clark-corporation-kmb-pt-set-at-118-00-by-rbc-capital-markets/1138999.html.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,353,959.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,418.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 175.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.