Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERX. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.11 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 984,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,588,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 175,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,021,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,917,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 353,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,325,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 413,087 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) opened at 5.86 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $620.93 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 270.26% and a negative net margin of 584.76%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post ($1.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of products for the treatment of renal diseases. The Company’s product Auryxia (ferric citrate), also known as Riona in Japan and Fexeric in Europe, is an oral, absorbable iron-based compound, which is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis.

