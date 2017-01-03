Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Kelly Services an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Carl T. Camden sold 24,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $483,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 502,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,263.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Carroll sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $84,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) opened at 22.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider. The Company provides workforce solutions in over three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). It operates in seven segments: Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), APAC Commercial, APAC Professional and Technical (APAC PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

