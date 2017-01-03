KCG Holdings, Inc. (KCG) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KCG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. KCG Holdings accounts for 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in KCG Holdings were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KCG Holdings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KCG Holdings by 71.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in KCG Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in KCG Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in KCG Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

KCG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KCG) traded up 2.87% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 551,461 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. KCG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.62.

KCG Holdings (NYSE:KCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The business earned $208.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.90 million. KCG Holdings had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 3.26%. KCG Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KCG Holdings, Inc. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KCG Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on KCG Holdings from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded KCG Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KCG Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About KCG Holdings

KCG Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent securities company offering investors a range of services designed to address trading needs across asset classes, product types and time zones. The Company combines technology with client service across market making, agency execution and venues.

