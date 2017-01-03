Kate Spade & Company (KATE) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) in a report issued on Wednesday. Mizuho currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kate Spade & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr cut shares of Kate Spade & Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $20.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company cut shares of Kate Spade & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, started coverage on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) opened at 18.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Kate Spade & Company has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm earned $317 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.64 million. Kate Spade & Company had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kate Spade & Company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah J. Lloyd sold 29,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $424,430.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kate Spade & Company Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

