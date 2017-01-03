JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9,965,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 422.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) traded down 1.448% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.685. The company had a trading volume of 40,142 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.729 and a beta of 0.97. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Carol A. Ward sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $35,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Reddish sold 35,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,129.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is the bank holding company of Tri Counties Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in approximately 30 counties in Northern and Central California. The Bank operates from over 50 traditional branches and over 10 in-store branches.

