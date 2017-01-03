JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10,243,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,928,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,055,000 after buying an additional 262,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,659,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 309,575 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after buying an additional 88,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 87,060 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) traded up 0.5499% on Tuesday, hitting $19.5268. 190,573 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.6724 and a beta of 0.87. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business earned $233.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels. The Company’s segment is investment in hotel properties. The Company conducts its operations through its operating partnership, XHR LP. The Company owns approximately 50 lodging properties, with a total of over 12,550 rooms.

