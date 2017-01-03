JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 73,761 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 121.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Icon Plc were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Icon Plc by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Icon Plc by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Icon Plc by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon Plc by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon Plc by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded down 0.69% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 226,741 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.67. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $85.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.14 million. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Avondale Partners upgraded Icon Plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Icon Plc in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.28.

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

