Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Coach, Inc. (COH)

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COH. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Coach in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Coach from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. assumed coverage on Coach in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Coach in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Coach in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Coach (NYSE:COH) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,248 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. Coach has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Coach had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Coach’s payout ratio is 78.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Coach by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coach by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coach by 132.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coach during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coach by 255.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

