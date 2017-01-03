James Investment Research Inc. Has $73,634,000 Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,483 shares during the period. Dr Pepper Snapple Group makes up 2.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $73,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter worth approximately $194,014,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,613,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,984,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Winton Capital Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4,579.7% in the second quarter. Winton Capital Group Ltd now owns 325,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after buying an additional 318,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,537,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) opened at 90.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.52. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $81.05 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc will post $4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPS. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

In other news, insider Philip L. Hancock sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $1,028,962.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s products consist of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

