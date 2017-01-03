James Investment Research Inc. Has $39,405,000 Position in AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,723 shares during the period. AmTrust Financial Services accounts for about 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $39,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,280,000 after buying an additional 760,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 756,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 12.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,102 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AmTrust Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, SVP Stephen Ungar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,790.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Karfunkel bought 125,000 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,147,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmTrust Financial Services

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

