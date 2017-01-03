J Sainsbury plc (NASDAQ:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (NASDAQ:JSAIY) opened at 12.212 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury plc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.675. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/j-sainsbury-plc-jsaiy-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1138543.html.

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

