Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 98,974 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,023 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Western Digital Corporation accounts for 6.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 511.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 112.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 724.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) traded up 1.21% on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. 3,273,681 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company’s market capitalization is $19.63 billion. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Western Digital Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business earned $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post $7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Western Digital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Western Digital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.34 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

In other news, Director Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $6,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 2,187 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $125,336.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,832.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital Corporation

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

