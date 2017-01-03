Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) opened at 32.75 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $115,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inter Parfums by 80.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance-related products. It operates in two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. Under its European Operations, the Company produces and distributes fragrance products primarily under license agreements with brand owners and its prestige brands include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

