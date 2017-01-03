Intelsat S.A. (I) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Intelsat (NYSE:I) opened at 2.67 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $314.53 million. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm earned $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.32 million. Intelsat had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intelsat will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Intelsat by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,621,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intelsat by 2,190.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 197,206 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intelsat by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 400,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA is a Luxembourg-based company that operates in satellite services business. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers.

