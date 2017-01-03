Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Intel Corporation comprises about 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank National Association now owns 10,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153,048 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,043,603.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,249.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

