Insider Selling: American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Major Shareholder Sells $383,400.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,395,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. American Woodmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.32.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business earned $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.61 million. American Woodmark Corporation had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Corporation will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation by 95.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation by 86.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark Corporation during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark Corporation during the third quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

