Insider Buying: BR-MUNIHLD NJ (MUJ) Insider Buys $13,780.00 in Stock

BR-MUNIHLD NJ (NYSE:MUJ) insider Timothy T. Browse acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BR-MUNIHLD NJ (NYSE:MUJ) opened at 13.91 on Tuesday. BR-MUNIHLD NJ has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey personal income taxes.

