Humana Inc. (HUM) Position Held by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC continued to hold its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $14,049,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded down 3.15% on Tuesday, reaching $197.61. 2,784,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.77 and its 200-day moving average is $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $217.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.09. Humana had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business earned $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post $9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

