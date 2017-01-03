HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 645 ($7.93) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of HSBC Holdings plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 520 ($6.39) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.64) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 579 ($7.12) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 573.91 ($7.05).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 663.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 647.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 571.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 392.37 and a 52 week high of GBX 679.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 130.03 billion.

In other HSBC Holdings plc news, insider Marc Moses purchased 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.28) per share, for a total transaction of £125,903.20 ($154,729.26). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 87,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.01), for a total transaction of £567,892 ($697,913.24).

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

