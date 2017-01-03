Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by IFC Holdings Incorporated FL

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,721,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,106,000 after buying an additional 358,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,980,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,585,000 after buying an additional 303,034 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,307,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,974,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,589,000 after buying an additional 610,723 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.28% on Tuesday, hitting $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,410 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $120.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.74.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

