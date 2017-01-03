HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,409 shares during the period. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. makes up about 3.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) traded down 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 3,233,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

About Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) directly and indirectly owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and SUN LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company, through its family of companies, owns and operates over 71,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products and crude oil pipelines.

