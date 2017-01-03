HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,271,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,302,000. EnLink Midstream comprises approximately 6.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $191,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 35.3% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,276.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 46.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) traded up 1.05% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 120,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The stock’s market cap is $3.47 billion.

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, VP Susan J. Mcaden sold 5,400 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $100,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC is a midstream energy services company. The Company’s assets include its equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink TOM Holdings, LP (TOM Holdings). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

