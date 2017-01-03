Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 57,059 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,412,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,059 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) traded down 0.365% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.665. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,775 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.676 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 296.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Moss sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $114,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. Montana-Dakota Utilities Co (Montana-Dakota) is a public utility division of the Company. Montana-Dakota, through the electric and natural gas distribution segments, generates, transmits and distributes electricity and distributes natural gas.

