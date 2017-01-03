Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Buys 270,063 Shares of Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,353,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,063 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $40,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 253,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 122,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 6.2% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 1.56% on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,892 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. Kroger Company has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Kroger Company (The)’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Company will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr cut Kroger Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

In other Kroger Company (The) news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $464,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

