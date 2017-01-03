Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $30,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,567,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 858,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,934,000 after buying an additional 253,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $11,468,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,762,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,872,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,653,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

