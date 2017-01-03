Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 81,288 Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (BMA)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,288 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Macro Bank were worth $39,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Macro Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Fis Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 119,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 13.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the second quarter worth about $779,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) traded up 4.1891% on Tuesday, hitting $67.0457. 45,156 shares of the company traded hands. Macro Bank Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.1592 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91.

BMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Macro Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.90 to $86.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Limited, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos S.G.F.C.I.

