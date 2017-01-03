Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Position Maintained by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group held its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Heritage Financial Corporation were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation by 106.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $116,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation by 501.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Deere & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $241,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 55,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.44. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Heritage Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other Heritage Financial Corporation news, EVP Bryan Mcdonald sold 1,262 shares of Heritage Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $26,615.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $43,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area.

