Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,281 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 175.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,968 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company earned $14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 billion. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 1.99%. Sysco Corporation’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Sysco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Bank of America Corporation set a $54.00 price target on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sysco Corporation from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC raised Sysco Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Sysco Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Sysco Corporation news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $99,945.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 20,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $985,988.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

