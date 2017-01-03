Henderson Group PLC Holds Stake in Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Henderson Group PLC held its position in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,217 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 289.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 552.5% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 2.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 9,555,658 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74. Kroger Company has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Kroger Company (The)’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kroger Company (The) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.26.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $502,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,397.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company (The) Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

