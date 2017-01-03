Henderson Group PLC Has $2,726,000 Position in LinkedIn Corp (LNKD)

Henderson Group PLC maintained its stake in LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LinkedIn Corp were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,018,210,000 after buying an additional 227,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,818,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $533,371,000 after buying an additional 132,413 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of LinkedIn Corp during the second quarter valued at $511,098,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LinkedIn Corp during the second quarter valued at $492,334,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp by 126.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,150,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,927,000 after buying an additional 1,198,639 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) remained flat at $195.96 during trading on Tuesday. LinkedIn Corp has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $231.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.12.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The company earned $960 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.55 million. LinkedIn Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LinkedIn Corp will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Henderson Group PLC Has $2,726,000 Position in LinkedIn Corp (LNKD)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/henderson-group-plc-has-2726000-position-in-linkedin-corp-lnkd/1139292.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNKD shares. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LinkedIn Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

In other news, CEO Jeff Weiner sold 6,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,331,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael John Callahan sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $108,400.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,483,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About LinkedIn Corp

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for LinkedIn Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LinkedIn Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.