Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hemisphere Media Group an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,240,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 179,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) opened at 11.20 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc is the United States Spanish-language media company. The Company serves the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets. It operates through Hemisphere segment. It owns and operates the Spanish language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, over two Hispanic entertainment genres and the cable television networks.

