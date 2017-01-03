Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.
The analysts wrote, “HELE will report F3Q results on Thursday (1/5) AMC. Our L-T thesis is still intact, but we don’t expect beauty/nutrition to inflect this quarter, particularly given a soft” retail environment and lower in-store traffic. We expect modest +80bps Y/Y rev. growth, slightly ahead of cons., while continued GM improvement may be offset by elevated SG&A. We are slightly below cons. adj. EBITDA but are +$0.01 ahead on adj.””
Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Helen of Troy Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.
Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) opened at 84.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $106.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89.
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. The company earned $368.17 million during the quarter. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 68.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 283.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helen of Troy Limited Company Profile
Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.