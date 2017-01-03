HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEALTHSOUTH Corp. is the one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient surgery and rehabilitative healthcare services. The company provides these services through its national network of inpatient and outpatient healthcare facilities, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities, outpatient surgery centers, diagnostic centers, occupational medicine centers, medical centers and other healthcare facilities. “

HLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on HealthSouth Corporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut HealthSouth Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) opened at 41.24 on Wednesday. HealthSouth Corporation has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.60 million. HealthSouth Corporation had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp acquired 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $252,453.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,492.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Tarr acquired 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $250,316.59. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 238,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,988.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About HealthSouth Corporation

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in over 30 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company’s segments include inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

