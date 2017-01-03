HCP, Inc. (HCP) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCP were worth $37,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCP during the second quarter worth $208,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of HCP by 9.5% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 43,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 8.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,604,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,467,000 after buying an additional 1,223,911 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCP by 18.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded up 0.0417% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.7324. 414,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The stock’s market cap is $13.91 billion.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.58 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

About HCP

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

