HCP, Inc. (HCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HCP underperformed the Zacks-categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the past one year. Further, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates for the year 2016 declined 3.5% to $2.73 over the past 60 days. Notably, hike in interest rate is a challenge for HCP as the company has substantial exposure to long-term leased assets. Further, its huge dependence on few geographic markets and cut-throat competition remain as concerns. Also, dilutive impact on earnings from sale of assets is unavoidable. However, HCP stands to gain from its diverse portfolio, rising healthcare spending and an aging population. Also, early in November, the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Further, HCP closed the earlier announced spin-off of its HCR ManorCare portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living assets, as well as certain other assets, into Quality Care Properties, Inc..”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCP. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Vetr lowered HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

Shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 29.72 on Tuesday. HCP has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The firm’s market cap is $13.91 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.11 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCP will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in HCP by 18.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 135,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in HCP by 2.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 55,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HCP by 27.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in HCP by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

