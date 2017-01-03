Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBIO. Benchmark Co. set a $6.00 price target on Harvard Bioscience and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Singular Research assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) opened at 3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The firm’s market cap is $104.84 million. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $55,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 89.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 57.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $125,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors.

