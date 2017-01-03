Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) Stake Raised by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) traded down 1.35% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,988 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 256.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $119.99 and a 12 month high of $165.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (ASUR) is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

