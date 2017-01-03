Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 195,516 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,038,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 195,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $111,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,739 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 28,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) opened at 37.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The stock’s market cap is $14.14 billion. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($1.00) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.10 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc (NOV) is engaged in providing design, manufacture and sale of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion and production operations. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, which makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore; Rig Aftermarket, which provides aftermarket products and services to support land and offshore rigs, and drilling rig components manufactured by the Company’s Rig Systems segment; Wellbore Technologies, which sells and rents solids control equipment, and provides solids control, waste management and drilling fluids services, and Completion & Production Solutions, which provides technologies for well completions and oil and gas production.

