Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $284,024,000 Stake in TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,973,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the period. TransCanada Corporation comprises 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransCanada Corporation were worth $284,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in TransCanada Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in TransCanada Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in TransCanada Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransCanada Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in TransCanada Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) opened at 45.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The stock’s market cap is $36.12 billion. TransCanada Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. TransCanada Corporation’s payout ratio is -81.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. GMP Securities raised TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on TransCanada Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransCanada Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

TransCanada Corporation Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

