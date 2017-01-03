Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reaffirms Buy Rating for Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $162.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.76.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 115.05 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reaffirms Buy Rating for Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-facebook-inc-fb/1138615.html.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 740,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $95,000,097.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $88,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. TrueNorth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. RGT Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Harvest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.