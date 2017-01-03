Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $1,010.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Vetr lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $818.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $920.02.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 749.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 1.42. Amazon.com has a one year low of $474.00 and a one year high of $847.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $761.76 and its 200-day moving average is $768.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-amazon-com-inc-amzn/1138616.html.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,410,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.