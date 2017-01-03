Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GS. Rafferty Capital Markets raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $176.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.20 to $181.48 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded up 0.38% on Tuesday, hitting $240.35. 3,353,590 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $245.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.26.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 218 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $46,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,121.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 2,664 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

