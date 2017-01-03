Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) a €14.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €14.80 ($15.42) target price on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.99 ($14.57) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays PLC set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($10.94) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €14.00 ($14.58) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.51 ($15.12).
Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 17.549 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of €9.91 and a 12 month high of €22.01. The company’s market capitalization is €24.20 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.55.
Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.
