GMT Capital Corp Sells 291,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,700 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 53.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 84.9% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings during the second quarter valued at $712,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 1.583% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.095. 5,614,427 shares of the stock were exchanged. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.482 and a beta of 0.91.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “GMT Capital Corp Sells 291,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/gmt-capital-corp-sells-291700-shares-of-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl/1139042.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Vetr raised PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.24 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

In related news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $67,932.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,270.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 2,644 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $110,466.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,596.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.